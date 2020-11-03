Your weekly horoscope revealed for 2 to 8 November

Astrologer to the stars Debbie Frank has shared her weekly horoscopes with HELLO! Online readers. Find out what the stars have in store for you below...

Talking to others can be really hard work when they’re resistant to your ideas. But hold the faith that you are near to a breakthrough – everything in life is timing. Let them air their views and watch how the whole paradigm changes this month.

That blue Full Moon in your sign presided over the weekend - and even if nothing earth-shattering occurred you enter this week aware that life is putting you through your paces. All 4 hooves need to be engaged in keeping your show on the road. That means mind, body and spirit, not just the practical stuff.

Mercury’s slowdown and showdown with Saturn means it’s time to get serious and prove your point. In a world of uncertainty, you have to know your personal bottom line and reality in terms of facts and figures. Your own mind works so quickly it’s frustrating to have to spell something out…. but needs must.

You need to catch your balance this week as a major re-orientation is going on care of Mercury’s change of direction. You may feel you’re standing on shifting sands, that you have to get your bearings. Yet as you continue through November this new territory offers up its blessings bigtime.

Some kind of validation, precision and accuracy is required this week in order for you to move forward. It’s as if you’ve reached a check- point and you’re required to have the right documentation, everything present and correct. You might be in the process of questioning something yourself – even if it slows you up, it will be worth exploring.

Whilst your ruling planet Mercury changes direction this week and faces off with the uncompromising Saturn you’re at a critical point. Can you actually speak your mind or should you comply in order to avoid making a fuss? You can be sure that very few people will think about all the permutations as much as you do.

You can be a people pleaser and delegate the onerous task of making up your mind to others which has the bonus of charming them and avoiding having to reach a conclusion yourself. Yet this coming week places you on the front-line of choice. You go backwards and forwards but ultimately no one else can decide for you.

Fortunately you are receiving the light codes of the Sun in your sign of Scorpio which helps to offset the spin cycle of the other planets out there. You might find people are out of sorts and even your dreams are very odd at the moment. Terra firma awaits within a few days.

Right now it’s very hard to convince certain people that there is light at the end of the tunnel. You feel their heaviness, yet Sagittarians retain their positive energy, even when the going is tough. This spark of hope will not only carry you through, but also grow in certainty as the month of November progresses.

All eyes are upon you this week as you seem to be the one with the fail-safe reality check. When no one else knows the answers they come to you. You’ve already clocked all the misinformation and what’s sent others wildly off-beam. Now is your time to be the voice of common sense.

You are someone who likes to have an open door policy so when you find some doors slamming shut this week you’re naturally affronted. People are putting up barriers and boundaries. Or prefer not to engage. Perhaps you need to be more discerning about who are the right people to talk to.

If you’re experiencing certain people as being rather uptight these days put it down to Mercury’s clashes with Saturn at the end of the retrograde cycle. For many it spells a time of enormous mental pressure. Use your healing Piscean energy to become part of the solution, not the problem.

