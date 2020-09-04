Which star signs are compatible with each other and which are not? Find out if you're destined to be with your other half...

Astrologer to the stars Debbie Frank has revealed which star signs are best-suited to one another. All star signs belong to one of the four elements and this gives all the signs a group signature that blends well or feels challenging with each other. Scroll down to see who is the right fit for you...

The element of Fire: Aries (March 21 - April 19), Leo (July 23 - August 22) and Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

The element of Air: Gemini (May 21 - June 20), Libra (September 23 - October 22) and Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

The element of Earth: Taurus (April 20 - May 20), Virgo (August 23 - September 22) and Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

The element of Water: Cancer (June 21 - July 22), Scorpio (October 23 - November 21) and Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Each star sign belongs to an element

Which signs are compatible with each other?

Generally, signs within the same element are compatible, so for example, the fire signs of Aries, Leo and Sagittarius are all a good match.

Couples from outside your element may add extra spark – Air and Fire signs are good together. They share an outgoing energy that keeps the relationship lively. Earth and Water signs are also a natural fit as they can establish security and feel naturally at home with each other.

Which signs are less compatible?

On the other hand, you might find yourself quite literally 'out of your element'. Fire with Water or Earth are at cross-purposes. Fire feels water-logged or hemmed in. Water feels Fire is too hot to handle, Earth feels Fire will scorch them.

Air drives Water crazy with their refusal to say how they feel and Air feels Water is over-sensitive. Air dislikes the rules that come with the Earth signs. Meanwhile Earth is ruffled by Air.

See which star signs are compatible with you below

Compatibility by star sign:

Aries is a fire sign, and therefore compatible with other fire signs, Leo and Sagittarius. The fire signs love each other's company. They make a dynamic duo, always active and firing off each other. It can get a little competitive or argumentative with all that extrovert energy going on, but arguments are quickly forgotten. They want to be super busy as a couple, to drive the relationship forward as they are both spontaneous and goal oriented.

Aries is also compatible with air signs Gemini, Libra and Aquarius.

Aries is not compatible with earth signs Taurus, Virgo and Capricorn or water signs Pisces, Scorpio and Cancer.

Taurus is an earth sign, and therefore compatible with other earth signs, Virgo and Capricorn. The Earth signs are all solid, practical and commitment-oriented. They like to make plans together and put a lot of effort into making a relationship work. They are also great when working together as they love to share a common goal. They are renowned for making relationships last.

Taurus is also compatible with water signs Cancer, Scorpio and Pisces.

Taurus is not compatible with air signs Gemini, Libra and Aquarius and fire signs, Aries, Leo and Sagittarius.

Gemini is an air sign, and therefore compatible with other air signs, Libra and Aquarius. The Air signs are instantly connected to each other because the element of Air feeds communication. They have a lot to talk about, they are never bored with each other and they both adore people so they usually make a very sociable couple. They are light-hearted and interested in what's going on in the world.

Gemini is also compatible with fire signs, Aries, Leo and Sagittarius.

Gemini is not compatible with earth signs Taurus, Virgo and Capricorn or water signs Pisces, Scorpio and Cancer.

Cancer is a water sign, and therefore compatible with other water signs, Scorpio and Pisces. With the water signs, the element of romance is very strong and this couple will intuitively understand each other. They base relationships on looking after each other and developing a really strong emotional connection. They like to share how they feel and create memories together.

Cancer is also compatible with earth signs, Taurus, Virgo and Capricorn.

Cancer is not compatible with air signs Gemini, Libra and Aquarius and fire signs, Aries, Leo and Sagittarius.

Leo is a fire sign, and therefore compatible with other fire signs, Aries and Sagittarius. The fire signs love each other's company. They make a dynamic duo, always active and firing off each other. It can get a little competitive or argumentative with all that extrovert energy going on, but arguments are quickly forgotten. They want to be super busy as a couple, to drive the relationship forward as they are both spontaneous and goal oriented.

Leo is also compatible with air signs, Gemini, Libra and Aquarius.

Leo is not compatible with earth signs Taurus, Virgo and Capricorn or water signs Pisces, Scorpio and Cancer.

Virgo is an earth sign, and therefore compatible with other earth signs, Taurus and Capricorn. The Earth signs are all solid, practical and commitment-oriented. They like to make plans together and put a lot of effort into making a relationship work. They are also great when working together as they love to share a common goal. They are renowned for making relationships last.

Virgo is also compatible with water signs, Cancer, Scorpio and Pisces.

Virgo is not compatible with air signs Gemini, Libra and Aquarius and fire signs, Aries, Leo and Sagittarius.

Libra is an air sign, and therefore compatible with other air signs, Gemini and Aquarius. The Air signs are instantly connected to each other because the element of Air feeds communication. They have a lot to talk about, they are never bored with each other and they both adore people so they usually make a very sociable couple. They are light-hearted and interested in what's going on in the world.

Libra is also compatible with fire signs, Aries, Leo and Sagittarius.

Libra is not compatible with earth signs Taurus, Virgo and Capricorn or water signs Pisces, Scorpio and Cancer.

Scorpio is a water sign, and therefore compatible with other water signs, Cancer and Pisces. With the water signs, the element of romance is very strong and this couple will intuitively understand each other. They base relationships on looking after each other and developing a really strong emotional connection. They like to share how they feel and create memories together.

Scorpio is also compatible with earth signs, Taurus, Virgo and Capricorn.

Scorpio is not compatible with air signs Gemini, Libra and Aquarius and fire signs, Aries, Leo and Sagittarius.

Sagittarius is a fire sign, and therefore compatible with other fire signs, Aries and Leo. The fire signs love each other's company. They make a dynamic duo, always active and firing off each other. It can get a little competitive or argumentative with all that extrovert energy going on, but arguments are quickly forgotten. They want to be super busy as a couple, to drive the relationship forward as they are both spontaneous and goal oriented.

Sagittarius is also compatible with air signs, Gemini, Libra and Aquarius.

Sagittarius is not compatible with earth signs Taurus, Virgo and Capricorn or water signs Pisces, Scorpio and Cancer.

Capricorn is an earth sign, and therefore compatible with other earth signs, Taurus and Virgo. The Earth signs are all solid, practical and commitment-oriented. They like to make plans together and put a lot of effort into making a relationship work. They are also great when working together as they love to share a common goal. They are renowned for making relationships last.

Capricorn is also compatible with water signs, Cancer, Scorpio and Pisces.

Capricorn is not compatible with air signs Gemini, Libra and Aquarius and fire signs, Aries, Leo and Sagittarius.

Aquarius is an air sign, and therefore compatible with other air signs, Gemini and Libra. The Air signs are instantly connected to each other because the element of Air feeds communication. They have a lot to talk about, they are never bored with each other and they both adore people so they usually make a very sociable couple. They are light-hearted and interested in what's going on in the world.

Aquarius is also compatible with fire signs, Aries, Leo and Sagittarius.

Aquarius is not compatible with earth signs Taurus, Virgo and Capricorn or water signs Pisces, Scorpio and Cancer.

Pisces is a water sign, and therefore compatible with other water signs, Cancer and Scorpio. With the water signs, the element of romance is very strong and this couple will intuitively understand each other. They base relationships on looking after each other and developing a really strong emotional connection. They like to share how they feel and create memories together.

Pisces is also compatible with earth signs, Taurus, Virgo and Capricorn.

Pisces is not compatible with air signs Gemini, Libra and Aquarius and fire signs, Aries, Leo and Sagittarius.

