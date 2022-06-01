How to get your free HELLO! flag for the Platinum Jubilee Celebrate with our special souvenir gifts

Excitement is building for the Platinum Jubilee, and you can say your own HELLO! to Her Majesty with our free branded souvenir flags being handed out during the bank holiday weekend.

With London triumphantly awash with red, white and blue, it’s the one accessory you need to join in the celebrations!

Don't miss the chance to collect your free HELLO! flag

Our team will be handing out the flags at five key locations in London

On Thursday 2 June, the day of the Queen’s birthday parade and Trooping the Colour, we will be at the following sites between 8am and 12 noon handing out free HELLO! Platinum Jubilee flags:

Charing Cross station

Victoria station

Trafalgar Square

along The Mall

by Buckingham Palace

On Sunday 5 June, the day of the Jubilee Pageant, between 8am and 4:30pm we will again be at:

Your guide to collecting a flag on Thursday and Sunday

The flags are sustainably made with wooden handles and fully recyclable paper, so come down with family and friends to grab your own and join the hundreds of readers waving to the Queen and the Royal Family over the four-day weekend.

Find your limited-edition tote bag with special multipacks of HELLO!

In more souvenir news, HELLO! issue 1740 (on sale 30 May to 5 June) will be sold in a multipack with a gift of a special limited-edition tote bag (above) featuring an exclusive design of the Queen. Priced at £3.35 with the tote alone worth over £5, these paper-wrapped packs (below) will be available in WHSmith Travel, WHSmith High Street, Co-Op, Waitrose and M&S stores while stocks last.

Look out for the special multipack of HELLO! issue 1740

Finally, if you are travelling into Victoria Station or are close by over the next two weeks, do come along to see our spectacular window display at WHSmith with our own regal tribute to the Queen – instore from Thursday 2 to Thursday 16 June.

Here’s to a spectacular Platinum Jubilee!

