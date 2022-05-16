Royal Jubilee food & drink ideas to wow your guests with

Leanne Bayley
Jubilee food & drink ideas. From Marks & Spencer, Waitrose, Aldi, Sainsbury's, Fortnum & Mason, Harrods - they all have some special Jubilee-themed food and drink ideas to buy.
It's almost time for our four-day weekend to celebrate the Queen's Royal Jubilee. Whether you have plans to visit friends and family, or have a city break planned, you might want to think about the food and drink to take as a gift to your host or enjoy at home.
All the big super stores have brought out special food and drink options for the Jubilee weekend. From Marks & Spencer to Waitrose, Aldi, Morrisons, Fortnum & Mason, and more. Check out some special Jubilee-themed food and drink ideas to shop ahead of the big bank holiday weekend...
Marks & Spencer jubilee food & drink
Classic sandwich collection (30 pieces), £20
Summer Edition Prosecco Rose, £60
Rainbow layers cake, £30
Fortnum & Mason Jubilee food & drink
Platinum Jubilee truffles, £30
Jubilee caviar, £270
Jubilee honey, £9.95
Waitrose Jubilee food & drink
Jubilee rib of beef, from £162
24 chocolate profiteroles, £9.50
Floral cupcakes (8), £14
Selfridges Jubilee food & drink
Jubilee Milk Chocolate Rhubarb Thins, £19.99
Whispering Angel Jubilee edition, £24.99
Holdsworths Chocolate, £10.99
Aldi Jubilee food & drink
Watermelon & lime gin liquor, £10.99
Morrisons Jubilee food & drink
Morrisons Cupcake Platter, £6
The Best Scone Platter, £7
Kids Sandwich Platter, £6
