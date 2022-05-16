﻿
jubilee-food

Royal Jubilee food & drink ideas to wow your guests with

Jubilee food and drinks to toast the Queen with. From M&S to Aldi, Waitrose, Sainsbury's & more...

It's almost time for our four-day weekend to celebrate the Queen's Royal Jubilee. Whether you have plans to visit friends and family, or have a city break planned, you might want to think about the food and drink to take as a gift to your host or enjoy at home. 

All the big super stores have brought out special food and drink options for the Jubilee weekend. From Marks & Spencer to Waitrose, Aldi, Morrisons, Fortnum & Mason, and more. Check out some special Jubilee-themed food and drink ideas to shop ahead of the big bank holiday weekend... 

Marks & Spencer jubilee food & drink 

ms-sandwiches-30

Classic sandwich collection (30 pieces), £20

ms-prosecco

Summer Edition Prosecco Rose, £60

ms-jubilee-cake

Rainbow layers cake, £30

Fortnum & Mason Jubilee food & drink

fortnum-truffles

Platinum Jubilee truffles, £30

fortnum-caviar

Jubilee caviar, £270

fortnum-honey

Jubilee honey, £9.95

Waitrose Jubilee food & drink 

waitrose-beef

Jubilee rib of beef, from £162

waitrose-profiteroles

24 chocolate profiteroles, £9.50

waitrose-floral-cupcakes

Floral cupcakes (8), £14

Selfridges Jubilee food & drink

selfridges-thins

Jubilee Milk Chocolate Rhubarb Thins, £19.99

selfridges-whispering-angel

Whispering Angel Jubilee edition, £24.99

selfridges-chocolates

Holdsworths Chocolate, £10.99

Aldi Jubilee food & drink 

aldi-gin

Watermelon & lime gin liquor, £10.99

Morrisons Jubilee food & drink 

morrisons-cupcakes

Morrisons Cupcake Platter, £6

morrisons-scones

The Best Scone Platter, £7

morrisons-sandwiches

Kids Sandwich Platter, £6

