Melania Trump is radiant in red as she makes rare public appearance to support husband Donald Trump

Melania Trump made a rare appearance on Monday July 8 to support her husband Donald Trump at a private fundraising event in New York.

Mom-of-one Melania looked radiant in a fire engine red Valentino dress, which retails for $4000, which she paired with matching patent leather stiletto heels by Christian Louboutin.

In the pictures, shared by Daily Mail.com, Melania was spotted entering Trump Tower in Manhattan where she hosted the intimate dinner in the Trumps' private penthouse for Log Cabin Republicans, the largest conservative LGBTQ+ organization.

Melania also wore the dress in April 2017 when she and her husband hosted Chinese President Xi Jinping at Mar-a-Lago.

Also pictured at the event in July were former Trump White House official Kellyanne Conway, former Senator Kelly Loeffler, and former acting director of U.S. National Intelligence Richard Grenell, who thanked Melania for helping the group to raise $1.4 million across the evening. He claimed it was also the first campaign event ever held at the Trump residence.

Log Cabin Republicans refused to endorse Trump in 2016 although various chapters across the country did endorse him. LCR went on to endorse Trump in 2020 and have endorsed him for 2024.

Melania has not been pictured at any of her husband's campaign events this year, a stark contrast to Dr Jill Biden, the wife of President Joe Biden, who has been a vocal supporter of her husband and has been at many rallies.

It was only the second time she has been pictured since her husband was convicted of 36 felony counts.

The 54-year-old was seen with her son, Barron, 18, leaving Trump Tower in New York City on June 5 wearing a brown wool Max Mara jumpsuit, which retails for $1,345 and the Roger Vivier ballet flats ($875), paired with a Hermès Kelly Ostrich bag in cognac – which on the resale market is available from some sellers for $17,000.

Barron graduated from his Florida high school in May, where he was cheered on by his mother and father, and his grandfather Viktor. Trump is also dad to sons Eric and Donald Jr, and daughters Ivanka and Tiffany.

Trump was supported by his son Eric in court as he was found guilty on May 31 of 34 counts in the case brought forward by Manhattan district attorney Alvin Bragg. The 34 felony counts were for falsifying business records in an attempt to silence his alleged mistress, Stormy Daniels, ahead of his 2016 run for president.