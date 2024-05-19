Sean 'Diddy' Combs breaks silence on 2016 video of alleged attack on Cassie: 'I hit rock bottom'

Sean "Diddy" Combs shared his response to a 2016 hotel surveillance video that appeared to show him allegedly attacking his then-girlfriend Cassie Ventura.

The music mogul apologized for his actions in the clip, seemingly confirming that it was indeed him and his rapper ex. The pair were in a relationship from 2007 to 2018.

"It's so difficult to reflect on the darkest times in your life, but sometimes you got to do that," he said in a clip posted to Instagram. "I was [expletive] up — I mean, I hit rock bottom — but I make no excuses."

"My behavior on that video is inexcusable. I take full responsibility for my actions in that video. I'm disgusted. I was disgusted then when I did it. I'm disgusted now."

He shared that he went to therapy soon after the incident, adding: "I went and I sought professional help. I've been going to therapy, going to rehab."

"I had to ask God for his mercy and grace. I'm so sorry, but I'm committed to being a better man each and every day. I'm not asking for forgiveness. I am truly sorry."

CNN originally shared the hotel surveillance footage of Diddy, clad in a towel, dragging his then-girlfriend down a corridor and hitting her, although the "Me & U" rapper has declined to comment on the incident.

Cassie's husband Alex Fine shared his own take on the matter in a social media statement, however, keeping things cryptic but blunt, reaching out to those that had been subjected to abuse.

"Wrote this awhile back but the words ring true not just today but everyday," he penned. "I want my kids and every kid to live in a world that's safe for women and girls, protects them and treats them as equals. To the women and children, you're not alone, and you are heard."

He continued: "To all the women and children, I'm sorry you live in a world where you're not protected, and you don't feel equal. I want to raise my daughters in a world where they feel safe and loved."

Cassie filed a lawsuit against her ex-boyfriend in 2023, accusing him of rape, sex trafficking, abuse, and more, although it was settled quietly a day later.

At the time, she shared a statement per The New York Times about the reason behind the lawsuit, saying: "After years in silence and darkness I am finally ready to tell my story, and to speak up on behalf of myself and for the benefit of other women who face violence and abuse in their relationships."

Diddy, meanwhile, is embroiled in more legal trouble of his own after his homes in Los Angeles, Miami, and New York were raided this March based on allegations as part of other lawsuits against him.