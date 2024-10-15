Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's car history: from hot hatches to luxury SUVs

Compared to their brief spell together in the UK, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex live a fairly reclusive life with their two children behind the gates of their $14m mansion in Montecito, California.

Harry is often snapped driving locally, usually behind the wheel of a Range Rover, but Meghan seems more content in the passenger seat. Before he moved to the States, Harry was a keen driver, just like his late mother Princess Diana and brother, the Prince of Wales.

It's thought many royals like to drive themselves because it allows them to maintain a sense of normality in their lives.

Volkswagen Golf

Both Prince William and Prince Harry successfully passed their driving tests aged 17.

© Getty Prince Harry pictured with his trusty VW Golf while watching the action through binoculars at Cirencester Park Polo Club

Harry sat his theory test the day after his 17th birthday and needed just 20 lessons before passing his test first time on New Year’s Eve 2001. Interestingly, his bodyguard was present in his car during the test.

Harry's father, the then Prince Charles, purchased a Volkswagen Golf as a birthday present for his son.

Audi A3

© Getty Prince Harry arriving at Beaufort Polo Club in his new Audi A3 hatchback

Like many other members of the royal family, Prince Harry has a long history with Audi - from a basic A3 early on his driving career to a powerful Audi RS6 Avant.

Spartan armoured reconnaissance vehicle

© Getty Prince Harry driving a Spartan armoured reconnaissance vehicle

By 2005, Harry had entered the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst. The following year he was pictured behind the wheel of a very different vehicle - a Spartan armoured reconnaissance vehicle during training at the Armoured Fighting Vehicle Driving and Maintenance School at Bovington in Dorset.

Audi S3

© Getty Prince Harry had graduated to a sportier Audi S3 by 2013

No wonder Prince Harry liked his Audi S3. With power coming via a 2.0 turbo engine similar to the Volkswagen Golf GTI, it was capable of 0-62mph in around five seconds and a top speed of 155mph.

Meanwhile, his military career prompted Harry to establish the Invictus Games in 2014 - an international sporting event for wounded, injured, and sick service personnel

Jaguar F-Type

© Getty Prince Harry taking part in the 2014 Jaguar Land Rover Driving Challenge in Gaydon, Warwickshire

Over the years he's driven various vehicles to help publicise the Invictus Games and its events, including the Jaguar Land Rover Driving Challenge - a curtain raiser to the Games.

Audi RS6 Avant

By 2016, Harry had met American actress Meghan Markle and the car the couple used for dates was one of the hottest estates money can buy. Under the bonnet was a twin-turbo V8 packing a proper punch, with a top speed of 174mph.

Interestingly, the high-performance Audi, which cost £91,530 new, was listed for sale on the car marketplace Pistonherads.com in November 2023 for £42,000.

© Pistonheads.com This is the super-fast Audi RS6 Avant formerly owned by Prince Harry

In 2018 an estimated 750 million TV viewers around the world watched Harry and Meghan get married at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle.

Jaguar E-Type Concept Zero

© Getty Newlyweds Harry and Meghan about to leave Windsor Castle for an evening reception in a special all-electric Jaguar E-Type

Just like William and Kate's wedding, a car had a starring role on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's big day. The newlyweds drove off to their reception in a Jaguar E-Type Concept Zero.

The 100% electric version of the iconic sports car featured a bespoke licence plate with the date of their wedding - E190518.

© Getty Land Rover is one of just four car manufacturers to hold a royal warrant

Fast forward to 2017 and there's a familiar scene of Harry driving Meghan - this time they're in a Land Rover Discovery arriving for the Queen's Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace.

It was reported that Harry gave Meghan driving lessons around this time, so she was comfortable driving in the UK on the left-hand side of the road.

Ford Explorer Sport

© Ford Motor Company Meghan Markle used to own an old Ford Explorer Sport when she was a struggling actress

Meghan has only reminisced about owning one car - a "beat up, hand-me-down Ford Explorer Sport" she used to drive from audition to audition.

In 2017 it was reported that Meghan had unexpectedly handed back the car she'd been driving in Canada while filming TV series Suits – a £40,000 Audi Q5 SUV – several months before its lease was due to expire because she "planned to spend more time in the UK".

Range Rover

© Jaguar Land Rover Harry and Meghan are most often seen travelling in a Range Rover these days

Meghan's appearances behind the wheel of a car are so rare that it was big news in September 2023 when she was photographed driving their black Range Rover for the first time since January 2020.

Prince Harry was away on a solo trip and the Duchess was spotted driving near their California home - possibly on a fast-food run.

Lexus LX 600

© Getty The Duke and Duchess of Sussex during their visit to Nigeria in May, 2024

As the Duke and Duchess of Sussex step up their foreign tours they are reliant on other sets of wheels. Their recent visit to Nigeria was a good example where they were driven around in a mighty Lexus LX 600 - the flagship SUV from the luxury Japanese car maker.

The motorcade of black 4x4s looked the part when the couple arrived at the State Governor House in Lagos as part of celebrations to mark the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games.

© Getty Harry and Meghan arriving at the 2020 Invictus Games in The Hague, Netherlands

Finally, this picture from 2020's Invictus Games demonstrated the fun side of Harry and Meghan when they were driven by children in mini Land Rover Defenders ahead of that year's Land Rover Driving Challenge.

