Elon Musk breaks silence after ex-wife announces engagement to Love Actually star

Elon Musk's ex-wife Talulah Riley – whom he was twice married to – has officially announced her engagement to Love Actually star Thomas Brodie-Sangster. Taking to Twitter on Thursday, the actress, 37, shared a sweet selfie alongside her fiancee, writing: "Very happy to share that after two years of dating, Thomas Brodie Sangster and I are engaged!"

© Twitter Elon's ex-wife Talulah confirmed her engagement to Thomas Brodie-Sangster on Twitter

Sparking a major reaction on the social media platform – which is coincidentally owned by her ex-husband Elon – fans were quick to congratulate Talulah and Thomas.

"Congratulations Talulah, wishing you sustained love and happiness," wrote one. "Congratulations to you both! May you have many happy years ahead together as 1," penned another.

© Getty Elon and Talulah married twice during their relationship

Elon himself was also quick to respond to Talulah's tweet, writing "Congratulations!" with a heart emoji.

Elon and Talulah first married in 2010 with their nuptials taking place at Dornoch Cathedral in Scotland. By March 2012, however, Elon was seeking a divorce. A year later, in July 2013, the couple tied the knot once more after reconciling.

While Talulah eventually filed for divorce in 2016, the pair have continued to remain on good terms, with the St Trinians star praising Elon as "the perfect ex-husband" in the acknowledgements for her book, The Quickening Riley.

© Getty Following their divorce, Talulah and Elon have remained friends

She added: "He's a great friend. He looks out for me. We are in a happy place now, where we're good to each other, which is really nice. I have here utmost love for him."

During an interview with The Sunday Times, Talulah clarified that their relationship is purely platonic. "I love Elon fiercely and always will, not necessarily in an intense, romantic way but in a broad 'he's my family' way," she said.

© Getty Thomas and Talulah at the British Academy Film Awards 2022 Gala Dinner

Following their divorce, Talulah was first linked to Thomas Brodie-Sangster in 2021. The pair met while co-starring as real-life couple Sex Pistols manager Malcolm McLaren and fashion designer Vivienne Westwood, on the FX series Pistols.

While the nature of their relationship was initially unknown, in March 2022 Talulah and Thomas made their red-carpet debut as a couple at the British Academy Film Awards Gala Dinner.

In May 2022, Talulah opened up about her relationship with Thomas during an interview with The Times. "We hadn't really acknowledged each other as a romantic possibility or potential until the moment that we both did," she recalled. "And it was the same moment a number of months after having worked together and been good friends."

Thomas has also shared their engagement news on his Instagram account, where he made a sweet nod to his best-known film, Love Actually. Posting a photo alongside Talulah as she relaxed in a gondola with her sparkling engagement ring, Thomas, 33, wrote: "Happy to announce that Talulah and I are engaged. Love is all around."

Thomas portrayed Sam in Love Actually

Thomas famously played Liam Neeson's on-screen son Sam in the Christmas classic, Love Actually. Following his early career as a child actor, he's gone on to land roles in Game of Thrones, The Maze Runner franchise and The Queen's Gambit.