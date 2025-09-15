Brad Pitt looks incredibly fresh faced with long locks in latest photos

Brad Pitt looked fresh and relaxed on the set of his new movie, The Adventures of Cliff Booth, the follow-up to the hit 2019 movie Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. The 61-year-old actor reprises his role as stuntman Cliff Booth. While Quentin Tarantino has returned as writer, David Fincher has replaced him as director for the sequel. Brad was all smiles on set as he donned a white retro shirt and faded blue jeans with a 70s hairstyle. In 2020, Brad won the Academy Award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role for the role of Booth in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. The film received 10 nominations at the 92nd Academy Awards.

The first film follows the story of fading TV actor Rick Dalton - played by Leonardo DiCaprio and his loyal stunt double Cliff Booth as they navigate a rapidly changing Hollywood in 1969. As their paths cross with rising star Sharon Tate (Margot Robbie) and members of the Manson Family, fiction collides with history in a reimagining of a dark chapter in pop culture.

Fans are delighted to see Brad return to set for this role. The actor reportedly revived the project after it was shelved by Quentin - and helped secure a home for it at Netflix. The streaming giant is said to have paid $20 million for the unused script.

© BACKGRID Brad on the set of his latest movie

Last month, Brad was spotted in Los Angeles filming The Adventures of Cliff Booth with a dramatically different look, wearing checkerboard print trousers and sporting a buzzcut.

Paparazzi shots released by Just Jared showed the star back in character, blonde wig and all, outside the iconic Beverly Cinema in Los Angeles - an arthouse theatre owned by Quentin himself.

© BACKGRID Brad looked fresh and relaxed on set in Los Angeles

The venue has been transformed into a time capsule of 1970s Hollywood, complete with vintage movie posters, including one for Richard Pryor’s Which Way Is Up?, hinting at a 1977 setting.

At one point, Quentin was planning to make a film entitled The Movie Critic, another Booth-led project reportedly focused on an obscure film reviewer. While that project has faded from view, it seems many of its nostalgic, cinephile elements may live on in Cliff Booth.