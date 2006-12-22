RANIA RADIANT AS EVER IN JAPANESE GARB FOR TOKYO VISIT

22 DECEMBER 2006



Queen Rania, who is well known for her style choices, proved she wasn't afraid to cast aside her designer outfits and step out in something completely different when she paid a visit to Japan this week. The elegant mum-of-four's chic ensembles have made her one of the world's most stylish royals, but the Jordanian queen was looking equally stunning in a formal kimono as she toured an educational establishment in Tokyo.



The 36-year-old was accompanied by her ten-year-old daughter Princess Iman, also in traditional Japanese garb, as she visited a special academy dedicated to promoting the country's unique sartorial culture. In keeping with custom, the younger royal's broad, stiff belt or obi featured a bow at the back, indicating her unmarried status, while that worn by her mum, over her beautiful, wisteria-print kimono, did not.



Rania's husband, King Abdullah, was meanwhile meeting with Japanese political leaders to boost relations between the two countries, so both he and his wife no doubt had plenty to talk about when they were reunited later in the day. "He is interested in my work and I am interested in his," said the queen. "We have to be, because everything we do is so inter-related - we are each other's biggest fans and toughest critics."