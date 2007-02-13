BRITISH P.M. TONY BLAIR SET FOR A BIT OF TV 'BOVVER'

13 FEBRUARY 2007



After ten years as the leader of British government, Tony Blair might be forgiven for seeking a little light-hearted relief. And it seems the politician is ready to show a less serious side to his persona, as he has agreed to appear in a comedy sketch with comedienne Catherine Tate.



Mr Blair is more accustomed to handling TV appearances with the likes of Jeremy Paxman or Larry King. His latest question-and-answer session will present a different kind of challenge, however, as he is to go head-to-head with one of Catherine's most troublesome characters.



Nightmarish teenager Lauren, who is best known for angrily demanding "Am I bovvered?", is unlikely to make things easy for the PM. Indeed no amount of political spin is likely to help the Labour leader when the pair meet up on March 16.



Mr Blair's interview will be screened as part of the Comic Relief charity fundraiser. It won't be the politician's first experience with the world of comedy, though, as he also put in an appearance, albeit with the aid of some colourful animation, in The Simpsons back in November 2003.