Duchess of York joins forces with Scorsese for new flick

22 MARCH 2007



He's an Oscar-winning film director, famed for his hard-hitting productions featuring ruthless gangsters and violent mafia bosses. She's a mum of two and the former wife of a prince. Yet despite inhabiting radically different milieu, Martin Scorsese and Sarah Ferguson are to team up to produce a film together.



On the movie, which is entitled The Young Victoria and tells of the early life of the iconic British monarch, Fergie will join Martin and his The Departed producer Graham King in the role of co-producer.



"I met Graham King and said, 'Why don't you produce a movie about Queen Victoria?'," the Duchess explained. "All people see of Victoria is a melancholy queen in mourning, dressed in black. She should be remembered as a beautiful girl, skipping through the grass in bare feet. Hers is a wonderful love story."



Rising British actress Emily Blunt, of The Devil Wears Prada fame, will portray the young monarch as she accedes to the throne and embarks upon a romance with Prince Albert.



And Sarah is something of an expert on the royal matriarch, having written a book about her entitled Travels With Queen Victoria. In her forward to the 1993 work, Sarah wrote: "Queen Victoria has always fascinated me. I admire many of her qualities, and in some sense feel a bond of friendship with her. I was able to understand her longing to escape from the pressures of royal life and found her desire to broaden her horizons inspirational."