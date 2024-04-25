Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Crown Princess Victoria wows in regal feathered look with heirloom tiara
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:
Digital Cover royal-style

Crown Princess Victoria is picture-perfect in regal feathered look with heirloom tiara

King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia hosted a banquet at the Royal Palace in Stockholm

2 minutes ago
Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
Share this:

Crown Princess Victoria pulled out all the stops on Tuesday night when she attended a state banquet hosted by her parents King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia during the Finnish state visit to Sweden. 

The future queen of Sweden, 46, was seen recycling her 'Feather Trimmed Capelet Gown' from Toteme which, as the name would suggest' featured a regal cape and also a floor-length skirt. The piece also featured a plunging V-shaped neckline.

Crown Princess Victoria with prince daniel at banquet arrival© Shutterstock
Crown Princess Victoria looked angelic in white

The royal dripped in diamonds as she entered the Royal Palace arm-in-arm with her husband Prince Daniel. She wore the gorgeous Boucheron Laurel Wreath Tiara tucked into her signature low bun. According to The Court Jeweller, the diadem "belonged to Victoria's great-grandmother, Princess Margaret of Connaught [and] Victoria inherited it from her great-aunt, Princess Lilian, in 2013."

Crown Princess Victoria talking at banquet in a pair of diamond earrings to match her diamond tiara© Shutterstock
Crown Princess Victoria wore a pair of diamond earrings to match her diamond tiara

Adding to the regal air about her were the collar and star of the Order of the White Rose of Finland, the star of the Order of the Seraphim, and King Carl XVI Gustaf’s Royal Family Order she wore with pride. 

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden with Prince Daniel and Prince Carl Philip of Sweden with Princess Sofia ahead of the state dinner at the Royal Palace© Shutterstock
Prince Carl Philip of Sweden and Princess Sofia also attended the state dinner at the Royal Palace

Victoria didn't stop there when it came to her diamonds. She stunned in a diamond necklace and wore a pair of diamond drop earrings in the shape of flowers. 

Her sister-in-law also looked amazing. Princess Sofia also looked beautiful in a navy blue Oscar de la Renta gown which she first wore in 2015, featuring a sheer panel across the decolletage covered in dainty flowers.

Crown Princess Victoria in feathered dress at banquet with Prince Daniel© Shutterstock
Crown Princess Victoria recycled her Toteme dress

She breathed new life into her wedding tiara, the diamond palmette tiara, by adding what we can assume were blue sapphires atop the diamond setting. She even secured her order sash with the Diamond Lozenge Brooch.

Princess Sofia in navy gown arriving at banquet with Prince Carl Philip© Shutterstock
Princess Sofia rewore her Oscar de la Renta gown

For the welcoming ceremony, the Crown Princess put the royal in royal blue in a silk straight-cut midi dress from Pär Engsheden. She paired the round-necked garment with the 'Romy 85 Ultraviolet Suede Pointed-Toe Pumps' from Jimmy Choo and a statement headband. 

The Swedish in line up with the President of Finland Alexander Stubb and Mrs. Suzanne Innes-Stubb© Shutterstock
The Swedish royals welcomed the President of Finland Alexander Stubb and Mrs. Suzanne Innes-Stubb

Meanwhile, Princess Sofia put a modern spin on tweed in a chartreuse A-line dress with buttons down the front - the 'Elinor' dress from Andiata. She also popped on the ‘Gianni' heels with ribboned bows on the toes from Versace and a matching black headband.

Crown Princess Victoria wore tweed herself earlier this month when she visited Sweden's Supreme Court in Stockholm wearing the 'Lesley' blazer from the same brand as Sofia's tweed dress. 

Crown Princess Victoria walking with Daniel in white trousers and jacket© Getty
Crown Princess Victoria rocked a tweed jacket from the brand who made Princess Sofia's tweed dress

She paired the cream garment that had black piping with a pair of matching cream wide-leg trousers and black ankle boots with a stiletto heel and a pointed toe from Gianvito Rossi.

Crown princess victoria in cropped jacket with the black piping with husband Daniel© Getty
She looked classically royal in her cropped jacket with the black piping

Rounding off her look was the 'Le Maillon Black Leather Satchel Bag' from YSL that was slung casually over one shoulder and her clouds and stars earrings from Efva Attling.

Crown Princess Victoria walking in bright orange suit© Shutterstock
Crown Princess Victoria wore an unexpected bright orange suit from highstreet brand Zara

DISCOVER: Crown Princess Victoria shares ultra-rare photo of son Prince Oscar to mark special milestone 

She switched up her look entirely when she wore an orange trouser suit from Zara on Wednesday. Victoria paired the bold combo with the same Gianvito Rossi boots and an ivory Vesnaw satin camisole when she attended the opening of the Global Sustainable Tourism Conference.

LOVE THE ROYALS? JOIN THE CLUB!

Princess Kate wearing black and white polka dots and a hat

If you are reading this, the chances are you are obsessed with all things royalty – which is just as well because so are we! So obsessed, in fact, we’ve launched a club solely dedicated to covering them. So welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club. We would love you to join us there…

What is it?

Interactive community offering behind-the-scenes access, exclusive royal interviews, unmissable royal insights, and an illustrious royal Inner Circle.

Member benefits

  • Two weekly newsletters, one from Emily Nash
  • Video posts and audio notes from Emily Nash and the HELLO! Royal team
  • Access to our royal community and opportunity to interact with club writers and members
  • Participate in polls, comments and discussion threads
  • Access to our Ask Me Anything sessions with our journalists
  • Invitations to in-person and virtual events
  • A subscription to the digital edition of HELLO! Magazine (Worth £82 annually)*
  • Future ‘Inner Circle’ benefits

By royal decree

You are royally invited to join The HELLO! Royal Club – and then to go forth and spread the word to your fellow royal fans. See you in the club!

Other Topics

More Royal Style

See more