Crown Princess Victoria is picture-perfect in regal feathered look with heirloom tiara

Crown Princess Victoria pulled out all the stops on Tuesday night when she attended a state banquet hosted by her parents King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia during the Finnish state visit to Sweden.

The future queen of Sweden, 46, was seen recycling her 'Feather Trimmed Capelet Gown' from Toteme which, as the name would suggest' featured a regal cape and also a floor-length skirt. The piece also featured a plunging V-shaped neckline.

© Shutterstock Crown Princess Victoria looked angelic in white

The royal dripped in diamonds as she entered the Royal Palace arm-in-arm with her husband Prince Daniel. She wore the gorgeous Boucheron Laurel Wreath Tiara tucked into her signature low bun. According to The Court Jeweller, the diadem "belonged to Victoria's great-grandmother, Princess Margaret of Connaught [and] Victoria inherited it from her great-aunt, Princess Lilian, in 2013."

© Shutterstock Crown Princess Victoria wore a pair of diamond earrings to match her diamond tiara

Adding to the regal air about her were the collar and star of the Order of the White Rose of Finland, the star of the Order of the Seraphim, and King Carl XVI Gustaf’s Royal Family Order she wore with pride.

© Shutterstock Prince Carl Philip of Sweden and Princess Sofia also attended the state dinner at the Royal Palace

Victoria didn't stop there when it came to her diamonds. She stunned in a diamond necklace and wore a pair of diamond drop earrings in the shape of flowers.

Her sister-in-law also looked amazing. Princess Sofia also looked beautiful in a navy blue Oscar de la Renta gown which she first wore in 2015, featuring a sheer panel across the decolletage covered in dainty flowers.

© Shutterstock Crown Princess Victoria recycled her Toteme dress

She breathed new life into her wedding tiara, the diamond palmette tiara, by adding what we can assume were blue sapphires atop the diamond setting. She even secured her order sash with the Diamond Lozenge Brooch.

© Shutterstock Princess Sofia rewore her Oscar de la Renta gown

For the welcoming ceremony, the Crown Princess put the royal in royal blue in a silk straight-cut midi dress from Pär Engsheden. She paired the round-necked garment with the 'Romy 85 Ultraviolet Suede Pointed-Toe Pumps' from Jimmy Choo and a statement headband.

© Shutterstock The Swedish royals welcomed the President of Finland Alexander Stubb and Mrs. Suzanne Innes-Stubb

Meanwhile, Princess Sofia put a modern spin on tweed in a chartreuse A-line dress with buttons down the front - the 'Elinor' dress from Andiata. She also popped on the ‘Gianni' heels with ribboned bows on the toes from Versace and a matching black headband.

Crown Princess Victoria wore tweed herself earlier this month when she visited Sweden's Supreme Court in Stockholm wearing the 'Lesley' blazer from the same brand as Sofia's tweed dress.

© Getty Crown Princess Victoria rocked a tweed jacket from the brand who made Princess Sofia's tweed dress

She paired the cream garment that had black piping with a pair of matching cream wide-leg trousers and black ankle boots with a stiletto heel and a pointed toe from Gianvito Rossi.

© Getty She looked classically royal in her cropped jacket with the black piping

Rounding off her look was the 'Le Maillon Black Leather Satchel Bag' from YSL that was slung casually over one shoulder and her clouds and stars earrings from Efva Attling.

© Shutterstock Crown Princess Victoria wore an unexpected bright orange suit from highstreet brand Zara

She switched up her look entirely when she wore an orange trouser suit from Zara on Wednesday. Victoria paired the bold combo with the same Gianvito Rossi boots and an ivory Vesnaw satin camisole when she attended the opening of the Global Sustainable Tourism Conference.