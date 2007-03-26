Young love blossoms for Princess Bea and her beau

26 MARCH 2007



The romance between Princess Beatrice and dashing young marketing exec David Clark appears to be going from strength to strength. Leaving a London nightspot with her beau recently the pretty royal exuded happiness as she flashed a winning smile at the cameras.





Love blossomed for the pair last September when their mutual friend Sean Brosnan, son of actor Pierce Brosnan introduced them. The teenager is hard at work completing her A Levels at St George's School in Ascot, but has been making time to enjoy precious dates with her boyfriend as often as she can.



And David seems to have the York family's blessing. Beatrice's parents Andrew and Sarah invited the handsome 24-year-old, who works for Richard Branson's space venture, on a skiing holiday at the Swiss resort of Verbier during Valentine week.



While Fergie's elder daughter is basking in the joy of a new relationship, her younger sister Eugenie has been busy singing the praises of her famously close-knit clan. The 17-year-old has posted a blog on the website MySpace - myspace.com/princesseugenie - listing her royal grandmother, whom she refers to as Super Gran, as one of her heroes. The Duke of York earns the flattering description of 'the most supportive father I can wish for' and her mother Sarah is summed up as simply 'wonderful'.