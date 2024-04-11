Princess Beatrice steps out for rare dinner date with her in-laws

Princess Beatrice enjoyed an evening out with her high-flying in-laws as she and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, dined out in London on Wednesday night.

The couple were joined by Edoardo's mother, Nikki Williams-Ellis, and his stepfather and sculptor David Williams-Ellis at the Arlington restaurant in Mayfair, a stone's throw from Beatrice's apartment at St James's Palace.

In pictures published by MailOnline, Beatrice, 35, cut an elegant figure in a burgundy coat over a black knit and a satin skirt, while property developer, Edoardo, 40, donned a white shirt with khaki trousers and a black jacket.

Nikki is a company director and according to Town & Country, was a close friend of former Prime Minister David Cameron. In 2016, she was appointed as a Member of the Order of the British Empire.

Her third husband, David, is a hugely successful sculptor who has won awards for his creations. His work has also been featured in galleries, and he is a member of the prestigious Royal Cambrian Academy of Art.

David's great uncle was Clough Williams-Ellis, the architect who created the Italianate village of Portmeiron in Wales and his sister, Bronwyn Williams-Ellis, is a ceramacist in Bath.

Back in November, Edoardo's stepfather David told HELLO! ahead of his stepson's 40th birthday: "I'm hugely fond of my stepson. He's a great supporter and a great character. As a father, it's family first for Edoardo and he's an amazing father to both his children. I've seen it first-hand from a really good angle."

© Getty Edoardo's stepfather David Williams-Ellis

He added: "He's brilliant with his children and he adores them naturally like any father. He gives them a lot of time and a lot of patience, and I think with his busy life, it's probably quite difficult sometimes to do that.

"But he's been able to and as a couple, both Edoardo and Beatrice are extraordinary with their children – the time and the energy they give to them and the patience that they have."

© Getty Beatrice and Edoardo with Edoardo's son, Wolfie

Edoardo and Beatrice welcomed their daughter, Sienna Mapelli-Mozzi, in September 2021, and Edoardo also has an eight-year-old son, Christopher Woolf, known as Wolfie from his previous relationship with American architect, Dara Huang.

Nikki and her first husband, Alessandro "Alex" Mapelli-Mozzi, are parents to Edoardo and his older sister, Natalia.

She also has a younger son, Alby, from her marriage to politician, Christopher Shale, who tragically died at Glastonbury Festival in 2011.

Nikki went on to wed sculptor David in 2017, who has three children from his previous marriage to interior designer, Serena Williams-Ellis.

LISTEN: Inside King Charles' private lunch with Princess Beatrice