Albert remembers iconic mother Grace on Japan visit

25 APRIL 2007



She was the Hollywood princess, who became a real life royal, capturing the imagination and admiration of millions. And now 25 years after her death Monaco's American-born Princess Grace is the subject of a Japanese exhibition paying tribute to her extraordinary life.



Her son Prince Albert received a poignant reminder of his legendary mother when he viewed memorabilia belonging to her on an official visit to the Asian country. On display at Tokyo's Mitsukoshi department store are many of the iconic royal's personal items, ranging from letters through to her fabulous dresses and accessories.



Highlights of the exhibit, which has been touring the land of the rising sun since December, include a collection of pressed flowers owned by the princess and the original Hermes "Kelly" bag, which became popular around the globe when it was favoured by Grace.



During his three-day trip the Monegasque royal also lunched with Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko, to celebrate the formal establishment of diplomatic ties between their two countries at the end of last year.