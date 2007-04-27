Dutiful royal wives Sophie and Mathilde on trend for spring

With their stylish blonde bobs and fashion savvy wardrobes, royal mums Sophie Wessex and Princess Mathilde of Belgium were flexing their fashion credentials as they fulfilled official duties in their respective homelands this week.



A blue colour palette and animal prints are both set to be key looks for spring/summer and it seems Sophie and her Belgian counterpart are already ahead of the game. Prince Edward's wife was a vision of spring in a tailored pale-blue suit as she visited Winchester charity Homestart, which offers child-raising support to parents. And the 42-year-old seemed in her element as she toured the facility, chatting to couples and their kids.



Meanwhile, in Belgium, mum-of-three Princess Mathilde was looking equally chic for a visit to Brussel's Erasme Hospital, for which she worked the safari look in a leopard-print skirt, fresh white shirt and chunky necklace. While there, Prince Philippe's 34-year-old wife, who was opening a new department and being given a demonstration of a brain scanner, was presenteed with a bouquet of seasonal blooms by local schoolchildren.