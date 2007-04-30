Friends gather for leaving do as Harry prepares for war

30 APRIL 2007



With the final preparations being made for Prince Harry's imminent departure to serve in Iraq, the 22-year-old royal was making the most of his remaining time in Britain. Joined by close friends and family, Harry enjoyed a royal send-off at a London nightclub on Friday night, partying with his nearest and dearest into the early hours.



Guests, including his girlfriend Chelsy Davy, Prince William, his cousin Peter Phillips and Peter's pretty Canadian girlfriend Autumn Kelly, danced the night away in Harry's honour. At one pòint during the proceedings the young Prince gave a emotional farewell speech admitting he's "a nervous wreck" and saying: "I've waited a long time and just want to get out there and serve my country. I'm prepared to do anything they throw at me, whether it's to serve on the front line or carry out a desk job in Basra."



Despite a last-minute review of the situation, Army chiefs are still saying that the third-in-line to the throne will go to the troubled region. Harry's six-month tour of duty will make him the first royal to see active service since his uncle Prince Andrew served as a helicopter pilot in the Falklands conflict.