Romantic trysts and friendly fun for royal set at Badminton

7 MAY 2007



An equestrian competition provided a romantic backdrop for a couple of royal partnerships, while new singletons Wills and Kate took in the action in the company of a group of pals at the weekend. On Saturday Harry and his girlfriend Chelsy Davy cuddled and kissed at the Gloucestershire event as if they didn't have a care in the world, despite the soldier prince's immiment deployment to Iraq.



The Badminton Horse Trials is an occasion for the country-loving set to catch up over glasses of bubbly while watching the equestrian action. But as the afternoon wore on the pretty blonde and her beau kept to themselves, at one point sneaking off to walk the course alone. Chelsy - in a tendy printed top and jeans - hung on her royal lover's every word, chuckling as he regaled her with jokes and anecdotes.



Harry's cousin, Zara Phillips, who eschewed social chit chat to focus on competing, was also looking very much in tune with her long-term boyfriend Mike Tindall. And the loving, supportive nature of the pair's relationship was clear for all to see as Zara, smartly turned out for the dressage contest, received a gentle kiss and some words of encouragement from the 28-year-old rugby ace, with whom she shares a home.



Meanwhile Prince William, having parted from his former girlfriend Kate Middleton, was keeping his mind firmly on the sporting action as he watched from the sidelines.



Although not present on the same day as her erstwhile beau, Wills' pretty ex made sure she didn't miss out on the event's social action. She and a close group of pals, including a mystery companion, enjoyed a day out at Badminton on Friday, browsing the stalls together before finding a place in the VIP stand to watch the competition.