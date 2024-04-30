Pippa Middleton and James Matthews open up lodge on Bucklebury Farm Park for 'parties, yoga and pilates'

The Princess of Wales's brother-in-law, James Matthews, is opening up more of Bucklebury Farm Park to visitors.

The hedge fund manager, 48, who married Kate's sister, Pippa, in 2017, purchased the 72-acre farm in 2021 for £1.5 million.

And now the park has confirmed via its Instagram page that its Lodge can now be hired for "birthday parties, corporate events, yoga session, pilates and so much more".

The purpose-built lodge nestled in the beautiful Pang Valley in West Berkshire features three rooms with a fully functional kitchen and a shower room.

Snaps shared on Instagram show a chic farmhouse-style interior, with wooden beams, a log burner and outdoor decking.

"Whether you are needing to organise a corporate meeting space, a location for a photo shoot, a pop up shop or gallery, talks, classes or a demonstration seminar, this is the perfect location," the website states.

And the Lodge has already been hired by one of Pippa's family members - her brother, James Middleton, who filmed a shoot on location for his mail order dog food company, Ella & Co.

The farm park, located around two miles from the Middleton family home, Bucklebury Manor, features a deer park, a play barn and a café. Its petting zoo was reportedly a particular favourite of Prince George, who was taken there by his grandmother, Carole Middleton, when he was a toddler.

Pippa and her husband James swapped their Chelsea townhouse for a £15 million Georgian mansion just 20 minutes away from Bucklebury Farm Park in 2022. The couple are parents to Arthur, five, Grace, three, and one-year-old Rose.

Back to her roots

Like her older sister Kate, Pippa was born at the Royal Berkshire Hospital and raised in Bucklebury. She was educated at St Andrew's School in Pangbourne, before moving to Downe House School and then Marlborough College, where she held a sports/all-rounder scholarship.

Pippa has continued her passion for sport into her adult life, undertaking a number of challenges over the years, including the 3,000-mile Race Across America and 6.5km swimming competition in Istanbul.

After graduating from the University of Edinburgh in English, Pippa shared a flat with Kate in Chelsea, with the sisters often spotted on nights out together in London during their early 20s. She was also Kate's maid of honour on her wedding day to Prince William in 2011.

In 2022, Pippa earned her postgraduate master's degree in Physical Education, Sport and Physical Literacy from University of Wales Trinity Saint David.

Her book, Celebrate, with her tips for entertaining and party planning was released in 2012 and she also penned a column for Waitrose Kitchen magazine.

