King Charles' special nod to grandchildren George, Charlotte and Louis on first royal outing didn't go unnoticed

King Charles delighted royal watchers when he resumed public-facing duties alongside his wife Queen Camilla on Tuesday.

The royal couple visited University College Hospital Macmillan Cancer Centre where they spoke to medical specialists and patients.

© Getty King Charles has resumed public-facing duties

The outing marked the first in a number of many external engagements His Majesty will undertake in the weeks ahead after confirming the positive effect of his cancer treatment.

When marking this big milestone, the King appeared to pay a subtle nod to his grandchildren, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis by wearing his favourite pink silk tie.

© Getty The King's tie features light blue dinosaurs

The charming accessory was decorated with a herd of light blue dinosaurs, a print that was most likely chosen by his grandchildren. The tie is believed to have been given to him by a member of his family as a coded play on his new title: Charles III Rex, or C-Rex.

According to Robert Hardman, the royal author revealed in his latest book, Charles III: New King. New Court. The Inside Story, that the King's "capacity for gloomy introspection" appears to have lifted in recent months and that his mood is "unquestionably more cheerful these days".

© Getty A closer look at King Charles' special tie, thought to be a present from his grandchildren

"The new mood has even permeated his wardrobe," the author wrote. "Finding gifts for the man who really does have everything might be tricky, but, since his accession, his family have given the King several new ties.

"A particular favourite, seen on numerous occasions, from church at Sandringham to a walkabout in Manchester, is of pale pink silk with a light blue tyrannosaurus rex pattern printed all over it.

© Getty Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and Prince George share a close bond with their grandfather King Charles

"Is the T-Rex motif a humorous, coded play on C-Rex? 'I couldn't possibly comment,' says one of his team with a grin, suggesting strongly that it might be. Like his mother, who thoroughly enjoyed being Queen, even during some very dark days, Charles III is, simply, very happy being monarch."

It's no secret that the King's eldest grandchildren are fans of dinosaurs. Prince William previously revealed that Prince George's love for all things prehistoric was inspired by his exchange with David Attenborough.

WATCH: King Charles undertakes first public-facing royal engagement since cancer diagnosis

"He was brilliant with the children when he met them," Prince William told the BBC at the time. "He brought out his fossil collection and showed the children that, which, I think, George at the time absolutely adored - he's got loads of dinosaur fossils."

Prince Louis also has a particular penchant for dinosaurs, and when he was four, the young royal enjoyed a fun day out with his Nanny, Maria Borrallo, at the Natural History Museum. One of the museum's most popular exhibits is a large animatronic T.Rex, which may have inspired King Charles' tie.