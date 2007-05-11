Victoria and Frederik share repartee on Denmark visit

11 MAY 2007



Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden and her Danish counterpart Crown Prince Frederik seem to be laying strong foundations for relations between their respective countries when they eventually take up their roles as monarch. The heir to the Swedish throne has been accompanied by the dashing Frederik after arriving on a state visit to Denmark with her parents Queen Silvia and King Carl Gustaf on Wednesday. And it's clear they've already forged a firm friendship as they laughed and joked together.



Dad-of-two Frederik was back on duty after the recent birth of his first daughter, while his Aussie-born wife delighted all when she joined the royal party for an official photocall. After escorting 29-year-old Victoria to a lavish gala dinner at Copenhagen's Christiansborg Palace on her first night, he joined up with her again the following day to inaugurate an IT university in a nearby suburb. The pair, who share a love of sailing, were engrossed in conversation, and royal watchers will no doubt be pleased to see the future leaders sharing such a good repartee.



The three-day visit, which marks King Carl Gustaf's first state trip to his Scandinavian neighbour since 1975, began in dramatic style as the Swedish party sailed into Copenhagen on a naval ship to the sound of cannons being fired from the harbour.



After Tuesday's welcome dinner the royals all enjoyed a night at the capital's Opera House, where they took in a performance of the Stravinsky ballet Le Sacre De Printemps. Sweden and Denmark share close ties and although 32 years have passed since the last state visit, the Swedish royals have made several personal visits to their Danish peers.