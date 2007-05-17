Sporty Prince William takes on two more official roles

17 MAY 2007



A keen swimmer who represented both his former prep school Eton and St Andrews University at water polo, Prince William has now been appointed patron of the English Schools' Swimming Association. The 24-year-old Army lieutenant, who has steadily been building up a number of patronages as his official role in the royal family gains momentum, says he is thrilled to have been asked.



"Having swum and played water polo throughout my days at school and university, I am well aware of the great benefits and pleasure that can be derived from them," he says. "As patron I look forward to doing whatever I can to help children and young people in England become more physically active and healthy through fostering their enjoyment of swimming, diving and water polo."



He has also been newly appointed as patron of the Mountain Rescue organisation in England and Wales - another cause close to his heart. In December 2005 the action-loving Prince spent time with an RAF Mountain Rescue Team as part of a work experience placement, learning helicopter rescue techniques, abseiling, mountaineering and sea drills.



It is "an amazing organisation, full of unsung heroes," enthuses the handsome young royal. "Most are volunteers who do a fantastic job saving literally hundreds of lives every year. I have wanted to do this ever since I spent an inspiring fortnight working with a team in North Wales 18 months ago." The second in line to the throne, who was named Football Association president last year, is now patron or president of seven NGOs.