Charlene joins Albert for the racing action at Monte Carlo

28 MAY 2007



Their joint appearance at last year's Monaco Grand Prix got royal fans hoping for news of a royal engagement. And this year, Prince Albert of Monaco had his South African girlfriend, Charlene Wittstock by his side again as he attended the premier Formula One event.



The pair - who had not been pictured in public for some time until they attended a Monaco football match earlier this month - looked perfectly in tune as they watched the action from the sidelines on Sunday. And after the prince had joined his sister Princess Caroline to present a cup to race winner Fernando Alonso, he and his pretty blonde girlfriend both attended the race gala dinner that evening.



The 29-year-old swimming champion has been romantically linked to the prince since she was spotted with him at the 2006 Winter Olympics in Turin. Their relationship appears to be going from strength to strength, but royal watchers may have to wait some time yet for them to walk down the aisle. Asked recently by a British newspaper if there were any wedding plans on the horizon, Price Albert replied: "No. Nothing. No plans right now."



And it wasn't just royals adding to the excitement at the Monte Carlo race track. Down in the paddock, a host of British stars lined up to meet UK race star Lewis Hamilton, who went on to win second place in the big event. Love, Honour And Obey co-stars Jude Law and Jonny Lee Miller - both classically cool in black leather jackets - were joined by fiery TV chef Gordon Ramsey in the Mercedes garage.