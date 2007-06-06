Royal recycler Camilla gives bridal gown another airing

For most brides their wedding dress - selected after months of searching for the perfect gown - is worn once on the big day then packed away in tissue paper. But the Duchess of Cornwall obviously couldn't bear to confine her beautiful wedding outfit to the back of the wardrobe. The royal recycler wore the ivory-hued Robinson Valentine ensemble again this week as she attended the opening of the National Assembly of Wales with her husband.



Camilla had made some changes to her accessories since she was last seen wearing it at her nuptials at Windsor's Guildhall two years ago, though. She had combined the elegant coat and chiffon dress with a different hat and a string of pearls for her Welsh visit. Still there, however, was the diamond brooch in the shape of the Prince of Wales feathers that was pinned to her jacket on the special day.



And it seems this week's outing wasn't the first time the Duchess has worn the outfit since she wed. Clarence House said it has already been off the hanger in the interim.



The Duchess and her husband, who are on their annual summer tour of Wales, had joined the Queen and Prince Philip for the opening of the principality's Assembly. And though all members of royal party received an enthusiastic welcome from the local people, the Prince of Wales' reception was especially warm.



Charles was smothered in hugs from a group of children who jostled for space as they threw their arms around him. Clearly touched by the gesture, the heir to the throne reciprocated with a hug of his own. And the affection didn't end there. There was no mistaking the delight of one elderly lady who bestowed a kiss and a cuddle on the royal visitor.