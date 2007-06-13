The Countess of Frederiksborg, as she known since her divorce from the prince, joined Joachim and their two sons for an annual visit to the circus on Tuesday

Photo: © Rex

Click on photos to enlarge

The family had a prime view of the circus acts from their front-row seats, where the young princes were each treated to a huge stick of candy floss while watching the spectacle

Photo: © Rex

Nikolai and his younger brother Felix, who turns five next month, had a whale of a time as they whizzed down a giant slide in the circus arena

Photo: © Rex