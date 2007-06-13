hellomagazineWeb
The Countess of Frederiksborg, as she known since her divorce from the prince, joined Joachim and their two sons for an annual visit to the circus on Tuesday
The family had a prime view of the circus acts from their front-row seats, where the young princes were each treated to a huge stick of candy floss while watching the spectacle
Nikolai and his younger brother Felix, who turns five next month, had a whale of a time as they whizzed down a giant slide in the circus arena
13 JUNE 2007
Denmark's Prince Joachim and his former wife Alexandra, Countess of Frederiksborg, showed once again that they are on the best of terms as they joined up to take their young sons to the circus, a long-running annual tradition they clearly have no intention of abandoning despite their divorce.
It was an undeniably happy family scene as the pair walked hand-in-hand with their boys Prince Nikolai, eight, and Felix, who turns five next month. The royal foursome took up their seats at the Arena Circus in Mogeltonder, near Joachim's residence at Shackenborg Manor in southern Jutland, where the young princes were treated to a candy floss each as they watched the excitement unfold before them. Nikolai and Felix's fun day out also included feeding the animals at a kids' farm enclosure and whizzing down a giant slide together.
Hong Kong-born former princess Alexandra shares custody of the boys with her ex husband, and the pair regularly attend events together in Denmark. Joachim, Queen Margrethe's younger son, was even invited to Alexandra's March wedding to cinematographer Martin Jorgensen, although he declined for fear of stealing attention away from the newlyweds.
