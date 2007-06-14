Elisabeth does a Bob the Builder at science museum

hellomagazineWeb
With her yellow hat and big gloves, the five-year-old princess had plenty in common with children's favourite handyman Bob the Builder as she got to work constructing a wall out of giant bricks
Under the expert guidance of her royal parents, the youngster got to grips with her royal duties, greeting a museum staff member
Whether or not she's a fan of kids' favourite handyman Bob the Builder, Princess Elisabeth of Belgium certainly looked the part this week at the opening of a of science museum's youth centre. Donning a yellow hard hat and a big pair of gloves, the five-year-old got to work building a wall out of giant bricks, with some help from the grown-ups, parents Crown Prince Philippe and Crown Princess Mathilde
The young royal guest of honour joined other children for a fun-packed day at the Technopolis centre in Brussels, where budding scientists can learn about how things work by conducting their own experiments. As well as trying her hand at construction, Elisabeth whipped up her own make-believe mini-pizza with plastic ingredients and joined other kids for a storybook session.
And despite her tender age, the princess showed she's every inch a future queen, when – under the expert guidance of her mum and dad - she professionally greeted a member of the museum staff with a shake of her tiny hand.
