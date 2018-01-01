William's secret bid to romance Kate again

When Prince William and Kate Middleton were spotted kissing passionately at an Army party earlier this month, some commentators suggested their reunion was merely for old times' sake. But according to reports the date was part of a considered campaign by the royal officer to win back his former sweetheart.



The Prince is said to have had a change of heart about breaking off their relationship and invited his ex-girlfriend to Clarence House on three occasions before she agreed to attend the do at his barracks. During their secret trysts he apparently begged her to re-kindle the romance. "He made it clear that he hasn't got over her," a source close to the couple told The Sun.



Their split came because of Wills' desire to "live a little", but, said the source, the 25-year-old royal "now feels he made a terrible mistake". Kate - who has been exuding renewed confidence, showing off a fabulous new wardrobe at a series of society events - is said to be wary, having been "seriously hurt" by the previous break-up.



While Wills does the chasing, the vivacious brunette has been doing a little living of her own, enjoying her social life to the full and taking up a fresh challenge - training for a 17-woman charity boat race across the Channel in August.



This weekend all eyes will again be on Kate when she is William's guest at the concert in honour of his mother, Princess Diana - an appearance that will, no doubt, give royal watchers a chance to gauge whether the young lovers can make a go of it once more.