Proud Frederik sheds tears of happiness on daughter's big day

2 JULY 2007



The service was beautiful, the hymns were emotive, and all their loved ones were there, making the christening of Frederik and Mary of Denmark's daughter - now known to the world as Princess Isabella Henrietta Ingrid Margrethe - a moving moment for both her proud parents. The heir to the throne seemed especially touched, though, as he wiped away tears while balancing his 19-month old son Christian on his lap.



In line with tradition, the princess' name was kept under wraps until the weekend ceremony - held at the chapel of Fredensborg Palace, the royal family's spring and autumn residence on the island of Zealand. Princess Mary, 35 - who wore a mauve dress by the same Danish designer who created her wedding dress - said she and her husband chose the name about two weeks ago.



Having consulted a list of Prince Frederik's forefathers they'd found the name Isabella on a distant branch of the royal family tree, she revealed. The Princess received three other names: Henrietta, after Mary's late mother; Ingrid after Frederik's grandmother; and Margrethe in honour of his mother.



The two-month old princess, who was dressed in the family christening robe also worn by her brother and her father, slept for most of the ceremony. She didn't even open her eyes when the bishop splashed water from the font over her brow.



There to witness the happy moment was Princess Mary's father, John Donaldson - who works as a lecturer in Denmark - with his wife Susan Moody. Among the royal guests were Princess Mathilde of Belgium and Princess Alexia of Greece - both godmothers to the new princess.



After the ceremony, which was attended by 140 guests and broadcast live on Danish TV, the royal party stepped outside the palace to greet crowds of well-wishers waving Danish and Australian flags.