Mathilde and Philippe take the kids for a forest adventure

17 JULY 2007



Away from the formality of royal life, Belgium's Prince Philippe and his popular wife Princess Mathilde looked just like any other parents with their hands full as they took their three children for a day out at in the Belgian Ardenne this week.



The family orientated pair decided on the Parc Chlorophylle, set in 500 hectares of forest, to entertain five-year-old Princess Elisabeth, Prince Gabriel, who turns four next month, and 21-month-old Prince Emmanuel. The outing came after Mathilde and Philippe helped his parents King Albert and Queen Paola welcome the British monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, and her husband the Duke of Edinburgh to Brussels last week.



And the trip seemed to go down a treat with the energetic royal youngsters who explored a 15-metre-high bridge among the treetops and climbed eagerly on the wooden playing zones which educate visitors about nature. Little Emmanuel was keen to join in with his elder siblings, but retired to his pram between activities to take a well-earned rest.



Belgium's future queen, Elisabeth, meanwhile showed off her inquisitive nature as she discovered the different areas, while Gabriel proved his growing strength as he tackled the monkey bars - with a little help from dad.