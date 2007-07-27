During her tour of the exhibition marking her diamond wedding anniversary the monarch paused for a moment to survey the beautiful gown she wore on her wedding day. On November 20 she will be the first reigning monarch to have celebrated 60 years of marriage

The collection also includes the outfits worn by the bridesmaids and page boy who accompanied her down the aisle

Also on display is this wedding gift from Pope Pius XII. One of a pair of Meissen chocolate pots given to the then Princess Elizabeth and Prince Philip, it dates from 1870

