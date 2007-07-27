hellomagazineWeb
During her tour of the exhibition marking her diamond wedding anniversary the monarch paused for a moment to survey the beautiful gown she wore on her wedding day. On November 20 she will be the first reigning monarch to have celebrated 60 years of marriage
Photo: © PA
The collection also includes the outfits worn by the bridesmaids and page boy who accompanied her down the aisle
Photo: © Getty Images
Also on display is this wedding gift from Pope Pius XII. One of a pair of Meissen chocolate pots given to the then Princess Elizabeth and Prince Philip, it dates from 1870
Photo: © PA
27 JULY 2007
The Queen enjoyed a trip down memory lane this week as she toured an exhibition marking her 60th wedding anniversary. Pausing in front of one particular glass case the 81-year-old monarch took a moment to admire a beautiful ivory gown - the one she wore for her 1947 wedding to Prince Philip. Standing beside the Norman Hartnell creation and its spectacular 13-foot train was the groom's smart naval uniform.
The exhibition, entitled A Royal Wedding - which organisers hope will reflect the mood of public rejoicing that swept through Britain after the end of the World War II - also features film footage of the celebrations. Captured on camera were behind-the-scenes preparations for the spectacular Westminster Abbey ceremony and the sight outside of royal fans, who'd camped for up to 19 hours along the procession route to cheer on the bride-to-be as she passed in a horse-drawn carriage.
Other highlights of the collection include wedding gifts given to the then Princess Elizabeth and the Duke of Edinburgh by Pope Pius XII, Mahatma Gandi and US President Harry Truman. Also on display are items from the monarch's jewellery collection, including a diamond bracelet presented to her by Prince Philip to mark their special day.
The exhibition is included in Buckingham Palace's summer opening, which runs from July 28 to September 25. During this time visitors have access to the Palace's lavishly furnished State Rooms where part of the royal collection can be seen. Items on display include paintings by Rembrandt and Vermeer, valuable pieces of sculpture and some fine examples of English and French furniture.
