Queen Margrethe turns French housewife at local market

9 AUGUST 2007



Since Queen Margrethe and Prince Henrik bought their rural getaway Chateau de Cayx in 1974 a trip to the ancient town of Cahors in southern France has regularly featured in their Danish couple's summer schedule. And the popular sovereign, who's currently on holiday there, is clearly right at home in the town, as could be seen this week when she did a spot of shopping at the weekly market.



With a wicker basket over her arm, the casually-dressed queen could easily have passed for a local housewife stocking up on the week's groceries as she mingled with other shoppers. After choosing some brightly coloured blooms from the selection on display at one of the stands, she stopped to pick up some eggs from one of the traders.



Margrethe - who speaks French as well as Danish, Swedish, English and German - is often spotted at the market picking up her own provisions. And her approachable nature was once again evident when she paused to chat to a fellow market-goer, greeting the lady with a warm peck on the cheek.