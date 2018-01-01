Chelsy gets to grips with British weather as she adapts to UK life

24 SEPTEMBER 2007



As she settles into her new life as a student in Leeds there are many things that will be new to Chelsy Davy. And near the top of the list of challenges for the pretty Zimbabwean must no doubt be getting used to the British weather.



More accustomed to the blue skies of her South African homeland, Prince Harry's girlfriend - who started a two-year postgraduate degree in politics last week - had nonetheless made sure she was well-prepared for the vagaries of the English climate, by heading off for campus with a brolly in hand.



And although those in her inner circle recently revealed that she's no fan of Britain's weather, saying Chelsy "can't really stand how cold and wet England is", the pretty blonde appeared to be taking the downpour in her stride. Perhaps because the change in climate is a small price to pay for the advantage of being so much closer to her royal beau.



