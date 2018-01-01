The pretty South African has clearly put behind her Harry's airport lapse - when he was late meeting her after she flew in to start uni (above) - and is making the most of the opportunity presented by sharing the same continent with her royal beau for the first time Photo: © Rex Click on photo to enlarge

Chelsy woos Harry with home-cooked spag bol and bottle of plonk

1 OCTOBER 2007



They could have had their pick of Leeds' trendiest clubs and restaurants, but Prince Harry and Chelsy Davy had something a little more intimate in mind for their first evening together in the northern city. The lovebirds opted for a romantic night in, with the 21-year-old Zimbabwean serving up spaghetti bolognese and a bottle of £2.99 red wine, according to The Sun.



The 23-year-old Prince arrived in Leeds shortly after 8pm on Friday, after finishing his Army duties for the day. There he joined his blonde girlfriend - who started a post graduate degree in Law at the city's university last month - for the cosy dinner date in the £55-a-week student accommodation she shares with two pals.



"Chelsy was determined to show Harry a good time, but rather than head for a night on the tiles she decided to serve him a classic home made student dish," says a source. "She is very excited that she finally lives in the same country as Harry and that he can just pop in and see her at the drop of a hat. I think that for now she just wanted to… spend a quiet night with Harry all to herself."