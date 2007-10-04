Royal watchers didn't have to wait long to check out the ring, a unique tricolour engagement band whose ruby, diamond and sapphire combination is a nod to Marie's French heritage

"It is a very big and happy day in our lives," Prince Joachim said yesterday, before proudly kissing his beautiful bride-to-be as they announced their engagement to the world

The young couple pose with their families in an official photograph to mark the occasion. Joining them are Joachim's sons, Felix and Nikolai, from his previous marriage

