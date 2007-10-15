Rugger-mad Harry leads England's victory party in France

15 OCTOBER 2007



Celebrating England fans could count a jubilant Prince Harry among their number at the weekend's thrilling World Cup rugby semi-final against France.



A keen rugby fan, the Prince watched the action from the VIP stands of the Stade de France in Paris, where fellow royal Prince Albert of Monaco and his girlfriend Charlene Wittstock and nephew Andrea Casiraghi were also watching.



While Saturday's match ended in disappointment for the blue-blooded French-speaking contingent, it was a different story for Harry, who went wild with joy as he cheered his team on to victory.



After an agonisingly close match in which he was pictured leaping from his seat urging on the team, the 23-year-old Prince didn't hold back in celebrating with pals. As the final whistle blew, the friends jumped up and down and whooped in a victory dance copied by the thousands of England supporters in the stadium.



The next morning, the royal rugby fan - who left his girlfriend Chelsy Davy behind in Britain on the weekend of her 22nd birthday in his eagerness to catch the action - had breakfast with the squad.



Harry had booked himself into the same hotel as the England heroes so he got an account of the nail-biting game straight from the horse's mouth.