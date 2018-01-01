Cool Wills considered key asset in 2018 World Cup bid

2 NOVEMBER 2007



Prince William recently admitted to a young fan that if he weren't a prince he'd like to be a professional footballer. While the hunky young royal can't change his destiny, he can at least play an important off-pitch role in the 'beautiful game'. The 25-year-old, who is president of the Football Association, is to serve as a special ambassador for England's bid to host the 2018 World Cup.



He is expected to be present when the FA hands over bid documents to Fifa in 2009 in Zurich and when Fifa delegates visit the country to inspect stadiums. A fervent England and Aston Villa supporter, the popular prince is obviously seen as a key player in his country's campaign.



"The Prince will be a huge asset," an insider told The Telegraph. "Firstly because he is who he is – second in line to the throne. Secondly because of the type of personality he has. He is at ease at any event. If we are trying to present a modern-day image, he represents that. He shows that a monarchy can be up to date while understanding protocol."