Sergeant at Arms promotion for Queen's faithful servant

9 JANUARY 2008

Queen Elizabeth's loyal footman and closest companion has been recognised for his services to Her Majesty with one of the country's most prestigious honours. Paul Whybrew, who's served the Queen for 32 years, has been made a Sergeant at Arms.



"The Queen loves Paul and wants him to stay with her for life," said a servant. "They are so close that she will often ask him into her living room to watch television with her if she is on her own, and they will spend hours chatting."



One of the Queen's most trusted advisors, the 49-year-old bachelor, who famously rescued the monarch from an intruder in her bedroom in 1982, was last year given a cottage in the grounds of Windsor Castle.



His new title of Sergeant at Arms dates back to 12th century Medieval England, and the 6ft 4in footman - known affectionately to the Queen as Big Paul - becomes one of just three people holding the title in the UK.



"He's a really nice guy," reports a Palace insider. "He knows more about her than anyone else, but would never betray her."

Watching TV with Big Paul is not the monarch's only indoor diversion it seems; the monarch has also been proving she's a dab hand with some new entertainment technology. According to reports, the 81-year-old had a go with Prince William's new Nintendo Wii over the festive season.

"It was hilarious. William was in fits of laughter," recounts a source. "She played a simple ten-pin bowling game and, by all accounts, was a natural."



After seeing his grandmother's performance Wills, who received the latest games console for Christmas from girlfriend Kate Middleton, was reportedly "enormously impressed".