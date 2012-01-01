The former First Lady's comic touch, which is well-known to Washington insiders, got an airing when she hammed it up as a stewardess explaining safety measures to media passengers on a recent campaign trail flight. "Welcome to Hill Force One," she quipped. "(Aviation) regulations prohibit the use of any cellphones, Blackberries or wireless devices that may be used to transmit a negative story about me" Photo: © Getty Images Click on photo to enlarge

Hillary lightens mood on the campaign trail with stewardess spoof

18 JANUARY 2008

She has a reputation as an ice-cool political operator, but US presidential hopeful Hillary Clinton was happy to show off her less well known comic side on a recent flight packed with media representatives.



The former First Lady surprised reporters on her campaign jet by playfully substituting for a flight attendant.



Hillary - whose annual skits alongside her then-President spouse reportedly brought the house down at White House parties - stood at the front of the cabin, welcoming the press pack to 'Hill Force One' in a parody of the welcome speech usually given by stewardesses.



"My name is Hillary and I am so pleased to have most of you on board," she said over the intercom. "(Aviation) regulations prohibit the use of any cellphones, Blackberries or wireless devices that may be used to transmit a negative story about me."



"And in the event of unexpected drop in poll numbers this plane will be diverted to New Hampshire," the politician quipped, referring to her victory in the northern US state despite polls predicting a win for her Democratic rival Barack Obama.