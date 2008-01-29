To The Manor Born star Penelope Keith, who has received a CBE for her own support of charitable causes, joined Charles and Camilla at a Prince's Foundation performance
The royal couple were among those enjoying a show put on by 50 children involved in a charity theatre project in London
Penelope Keith's cut glass accent and To The Manor Born role have always made her seem akin to royalty. And this week the actress was mingling with the real thing as she joined guests including Prince Charles and Camilla at a special theatre performance in London.
Along with the royal couple Penelope was attending a performance marking the culmination of a scheme set up by The Prince's Foundation For Children And The Arts aimed at giving youngsters the chance to experience different aspects of local theatre.
Like Charles and Camilla the Surrey-based actress has a passion for gardening, and shares with the Duchess of Cornwall the distinction of having a rose named after her. She can also lay claim to a few distinguished honours of her own, having received an OBE from the Queen in 1989 and being promoted to a Commander (CBE) in 2007 for her "charitable services".