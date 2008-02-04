Fergie moves in with Andrew as her own home is repaired

Though they separated in 1992 the Duke and Duchess - pictured on the family's annual skiing holiday last year - remain good pals, and often share family vacations together with their two daughters. So when his former wife's home was damaged by fire, Andrew invited her to stay with him in Windsor

The pair – who separated in 1992 – are living together temporarily at the Royal Lodge in Windsor, the former residence of the Queen Mother

Meanwhile the couple's former marital home, Sunninghill Park, near Ascot, Berkshire, has been sold for £15 million

