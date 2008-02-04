Fergie moves in with Andrew as her own home is repaired

Though they separated in 1992 the Duke and Duchess - pictured on the family's annual skiing holiday last year - remain good pals, and often share family vacations together with their two daughters. So when his former wife's home was damaged by fire, Andrew invited her to stay with him in Windsor
The pair – who separated in 1992 – are living together temporarily at the Royal Lodge in Windsor, the former residence of the Queen Mother
Meanwhile the couple's former marital home, Sunninghill Park, near Ascot, Berkshire, has been sold for £15 million
4 FEBRUARY 2008
The Duchess of York has apparently gone to stay with Prince Andrew after last week's blaze at her Surrey home made it uninhabitable. Her former husband issued the invitation to join him at the Royal Lodge in Windsor while workmen repair £20,000 worth of damage.
"It's been a long time since they shared a home together, but it seems the events of last week have caused the unthinkable to happen," a source tells The Sun. "The fire in her bathroom has left her home stinking of smoke and it might take six weeks to put things right."
The fire is believed to have started when the Duchess lit a candle in her bathroom at Dolphin House near Egham, Surrey, before heading to a meeting in London.
Fergie, who separated from the Queen's son in 1992, is expected to stay with him at the Queen Mother's former residence for two weeks. They will then take daughters Beatrice, 19, and 17-year-old Eugenie on their annual skiing trip in Switzerland.
Meanwhile, the home the couple shared during their marriage, Sunninghill Park in Berkshire, has been sold for £15 million. The 12-bedroom mansion, which was a wedding present from the Queen in 1986, had been on the market for four years.