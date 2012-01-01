Amalia makes child's play of piste fun on family holiday

The future queen of the Netherlands proved a dab hand on the slopes as she tackled a mini slalom encouraged by mum Maxima
Amalia also tried out a more leisurely way of travelling over the snow
The little girl was on a family holiday in Austria with her royal grandmother and cousins
11 FEBRUARY 2008
At the tender age of four Princess Amalia of the Netherlands' is already familiar with the slopes. And encouraged by her parents, Crown Princess Maxima and Willem-Alexander, the young royal had no qualms about showing off her skiing skills for cameras.
Dressed in a cute red-checked winter outfit the little girl steadily navigated a set of cones in an Austrian resort, before swapping skis for a pink plastic sledge. The snowy fun came as Queen Beatrix's extended clan arrived at the start of their annual break in the picturesque resort of Lech.
And there was no mistaking the air of family unity as Willem, who is usually globetrotting on royal duties with his wife, got the chance to spend some time with his brother, Constatijn and his three children Eloise, Claus-Casimir and Leonore. The whole group laughed and joked as they lined up for a photo, which will no doubt make it into the family album.