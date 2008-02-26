The romance between the future Queen of Sweden and her gym-owner boyfriend continues to flourish six years after they met in one of his establishments

Photo: © Rex

Click on photos for gallery

Victoria isn't the only royal to find love through sport. Zara and her rugby player boyfriend Mike are also united by a shared passion for sports

Photo: © Getty Images

Crown Prince Frederik met his real estate agent wife Mary, with whom he shares a love of sailing, at the Sydney Olympics

Photo: © Getty Images