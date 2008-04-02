Prince Charles turns storyteller at Cumbrian village school

It was story time with a difference for children at a Cumbria primary school this week as the Prince Of Wales dropped by to read them The Tale Of Peter Rabbit.



Clutching cuddly bunnies and a toy version of Jemima Puddleduck - a character from the famous Beatrix Potter story - the youngsters and their teacher listened attentively as the heir to the throne joked he didn't want to send them to sleep, before embarking upon the famous children's tale.



Revealing he's "a huge admirer of the small village school" the royal visitor was present to open a new nursery and play area facility.



The visit was the culmination of the Prince's two-day trip to the northern county, during which he aimed to highlight the importance of rural communities. On Monday he visited The Black Swan, a country pub that's been transformed by his Pub Is The Hub initiative to regenerate 300 locals across the UK.



"It was such a great event!" enthused the pub's owner. "The sun was shining, the music was playing and the people had come out to see what was going on. From speaking to Charles you can tell he really cares about the issues. He is so involved in community, rural and farming issues, and environmental issues."



Meanwhile, the Duchess of Cornwall was on duty in Herefordshire, where she was invited to do a little crisp sampling at a factory near Leominster.