One of Earl Spencer's daughters, pictured with the family at a Diana memorial service in 2007 (the Althorp estate declined to say which of the three it was), missed watching Chelsea football team play when her taxi driver's GPS system led him to the wrong place
She ended up 230 miles away from Chelsea in the sleepy Yorkshire village of Stamford Bridge
The daughter and a friend had actually been intending to go to Chelsea's Stamford Bridge stadium, where they had tickets to take in the team's Premiership clash with London rivals Arsenal
4 APRIL 2008
When you hop in a taxi and ask to be taken to Chelsea's home ground in London, the last place you'd expect to end up is a sleepy Yorkshire village. However, that's exactly what happened to Earl Spencer's daughter this week when her cab driver's GPS system led him astray.
The mishap came when the teenager, who splits her time between South Africa and Althorp - the 300-acre estate where her aunt Princess Diana was laid to rest - was picked up by a taxi in Northampton. She and a pal were headed for Chelsea's Stamford Bridge ground to take in the team's Premiership clash against London rivals Arsenal. However, the driver's in-car satellite navigation system directed him 230 miles away to a quiet village - also called Stamford Bridge - in Yorkshire.
The would-be spectators certainly found themselves a long way away from any important footie action. "We do have a village football team, but it is not quite up to the standard of Chelsea," said one long-time resident of the village. "(It's) a wonderful place to come and visit. But sadly you will not get to see a lot of Premiership football up here!"
The taxi firm responsible for the blunder has apologised to the Spencer family. "Mistakes do happen now and again. But I admit this is a big one," says the owner.