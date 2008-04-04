One of Earl Spencer's daughters, pictured with the family at a Diana memorial service in 2007 (the Althorp estate declined to say which of the three it was), missed watching Chelsea football team play when her taxi driver's GPS system led him to the wrong place

She ended up 230 miles away from Chelsea in the sleepy Yorkshire village of Stamford Bridge

The daughter and a friend had actually been intending to go to Chelsea's Stamford Bridge stadium, where they had tickets to take in the team's Premiership clash with London rivals Arsenal