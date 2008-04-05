Just returned from an intimate four-week holiday with girlfriend Chelsy Davy, Prince Harry enjoyed his first night out in London since his tour of duty in Afghanistan

Photo: © Alphapress.com

With her nails beautifully painted to match her pretty blue dress, Princess Eugenie showed why she is fast gaining a reputation as the trendsetter of the royal family

Photo: © Alphapress.com

Boyfriend Dave Clark following, a tanned Princess Beatrice leaves the nightclub looking the picture of health following her fortnight's holiday in Thailand

Photo: © Alphapress.com