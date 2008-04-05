Just returned from an intimate four-week holiday with girlfriend Chelsy Davy, Prince Harry enjoyed his first night out in London since his tour of duty in Afghanistan
Photo: © Alphapress.com
Click on photos to enlarge
With her nails beautifully painted to match her pretty blue dress, Princess Eugenie showed why she is fast gaining a reputation as the trendsetter of the royal family
Photo: © Alphapress.com
Boyfriend Dave Clark following, a tanned Princess Beatrice leaves the nightclub looking the picture of health following her fortnight's holiday in Thailand
Photo: © Alphapress.com
5 APRIL 2008
After his tour of duty in Afghanistan, it was time for Prince Harry to let his hair down and enjoy a night out in London.
With beautiful girlfriend Chelsy Davy still in South Africa, soldier Harry turned to glamorous cousins Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie for company.
The trio – joined by Beatrice's boyfriend Dave Clark – spent the night dancing at the glitzy Mahiki nightclub in London's Mayfair.
His skin lightly tanned from his recent romantic holiday in Africa with Chelsy, the prince cut a handsome figure on his first excursion onto the London night scene since returning from active service.
Also showing off her bronzed skin was 19-year-old Beatrice. Dressed in a black ruffled smock and sporting Christian Louboutin heels, Prince Andrew's eldest daughter looked the picture of health following a two-week trip to Thailand.
All eyes, however, were on her younger sister. Sporting a sleek brunette bob, the Princess, 18, showed just why she is getting a reputation as the royal trendsetter with her manicured nails painted an eye-catching cornflower blue to match her floaty dress designed by Kate Moss for Topshop.