While on a trip to a Scottish barrel assembler, the royal pair - who celebrate their third wedding anniversary on Wednesday - were presented with one of the products
Camilla - in the same fuchsia coat with tartan lapels she wore after her wedding - gets to grips with the ancient art
On their anniversary itself the royal couple visited a railway station the Prince used to travel to and from as a boy
9 APRIL 2008
They spent their honeymoon there so it was only fitting Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall should return to Scotland for their third wedding anniversary. The royal couple, who celebrate the event on Wednesday, are enjoying a two-week break in the Highlands.
In addition to the holiday element of their stay the couple are also fulfillng royal duties. On Tuesday Camilla, smart in the fuchsia coat with Rothesay tartan lapels she wore after her wedding, joined her kilt-clad husband on a trip to a factory which assembles barrels.
While there, the Duchess got up to speed with the ancient art on a visit to the visitors centre. Later, staff presented their royal visitors with a half barrel of their own. Traditionally the oak cask would be used to contain Scottish whisky, though it remains to be seen how the royal couple will utilise the gift.
On their anniversary Charles and Camilla - who had co-ordinated her Balmoral tartan skirt with the heir to the throne's kilt - paid a visit to a railway station where a reproduction of a saloon carriage used by Queen Victoria to travel to Scotland from Windsor has been built.
It's thought the pair - whose relationship seems to have settled into a comfortable routine, with Camilla still taking regular solo trips to her family home - are planning a low-key celebration at Balmoral on Wednesday evening.