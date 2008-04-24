The Princess, who is due to start a course at Goldsmiths College in London, has been scouting out properties in the city's most exclusive enclaves
Photo: © Getty Images
Beatrice viewed a four-bedroom 2,390-square-foot family home, complete with terrace, in this elegant row
Photo: © Rex
24 APRIL 2008
Princess Beatrice recently stepped up her hunt for the perfect base to live in while studying at London's Goldsmiths College – looking at a £4.25-million property in Sloane Square.
The Queen's granddaughter – who starts a textiles and design course this autumn - was shown around the stucco-fronted, four-bedroom home in an exclusive street where David Blunkett used to live.
With spacious, sun-filled rooms featuring high ceilings, the west-facing family home would be perfect for entertaining new student friends and pals from Bea's society set like Peaches Geldof.
Elegant details like a period fireplace in the airy drawing room and a chic, modern kitchen also make it suitable for visits from dad Prince Andrew and mum, the Duchess of York.
Other stunning features sure to impress student mates are a ten-foot by ten-foot terrace and 24-foot patio garden – a rarity in London - as well as a media/playroom.
Unlike most students Beatrice won't be worrying about how far her student loan will go. The young royal has the option of buying a property with the proceeds of a trust fund set up for her and sister Eugenie by the late Queen Mother in 1994.