Royal student Beatrice checks out luxury Sloane Square home

24 APRIL 2008

Princess Beatrice recently stepped up her hunt for the perfect base to live in while studying at London's Goldsmiths College – looking at a £4.25-million property in Sloane Square.



The Queen's granddaughter – who starts a textiles and design course this autumn - was shown around the stucco-fronted, four-bedroom home in an exclusive street where David Blunkett used to live.



With spacious, sun-filled rooms featuring high ceilings, the west-facing family home would be perfect for entertaining new student friends and pals from Bea's society set like Peaches Geldof.



Elegant details like a period fireplace in the airy drawing room and a chic, modern kitchen also make it suitable for visits from dad Prince Andrew and mum, the Duchess of York.



Other stunning features sure to impress student mates are a ten-foot by ten-foot terrace and 24-foot patio garden – a rarity in London - as well as a media/playroom.



Unlike most students Beatrice won't be worrying about how far her student loan will go. The young royal has the option of buying a property with the proceeds of a trust fund set up for her and sister Eugenie by the late Queen Mother in 1994.