Laughter all round as pink-clad princesses celebrate Queen's Day

1 MAY 2008

Merriment and laughter was the order of the day as Dutch royals got into the party spirit on Wednesday, joining the rest of Holland in marking the annual occasion of Queen's Day. There was a definite carnival atmosphere as Princess Maxima lead the festivities - honouring Queen Beatrix's official birthday and the anniversary of her acension to the throne - in a vibrant pink two-piece ensemble and matching hat.



And pink was certainly the colour of choice for the other female royals, too. Princess Laurentien, wife of the Dutch queen's youngest son Prince Constantijn, showed off some salsa moves in a hot pink shade set off by a giant flower in her blonde hair. Meanwhile Princess Anita, who is married to Queen Beatrix's nephew Prince Pieter-Christiaan, was also keen to demonstrate some fancy footwork wearing a paler hue.



Not to be outdone, Queen Beatrix also proved her style credentials as she greeted her subjects in a pink suit teamed with a darker shawl.



Also entering into the carnival spirit was the Queen's second son Prince Johan Friso and his wife Princess Mabel, who, despite choosing to avoid the colour favoured by the rest of her family, wholeheartedly joined them all in the laughter stakes.