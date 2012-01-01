Peter and Autumn share their royal wedding exclusively with HELLO!

20 MAY 2008

It was a day that combined royal occasion and warm family celebration as the Queen's eldest grandchild Peter Phillips wed his Canadian love Autumn Kelly. And in a world exclusive, HELLO! magazine was there to capture every moment, from the royal guests to the fabulous gown to the magnificent settings.



This week's issue, on sale from May 21, contains 100 pages of unrivalled coverage detailing the first royal wedding of the new generation. It includes stunning photos of the fairytale ceremony at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle and the evening celebrations at stately mansion Frogmore House, as well as an intimate, step-by-step account of the proceedings.



As the cover shows, the bride was radiant in a magnificent ivory creation by Fulham-based designer Sassi Holford. A collective gasp went up as Autumn walked down the aisle, followed by her bridesmaids - who included Peter's sister Zara Phillips. Among those joining family members sharing the newlyweds' joy on the day were royal girlfriends Kate Middleton and Chelsy Davy and Autumn's boss Sir Michael Parkinson.



"The whole thing was just fantastic from beginning to end," says Peter. "I wouldn't have changed a single thing. It's just one big happy memory."



